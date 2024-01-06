Alaska Airlines plane window blows out mid-air, forcing emergency landing

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - An Alaska Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Portland International Airport on Friday night after a large window section of the aircraft blew out in mid-air.

Dramatic photos sent to KPTV by a passenger on the plane, who wished to remain anonymous, show a large section of the airplane’s fuselage missing.

Other passengers said the flight was headed from PDX to Ontario, California. It departed Portland at 4:40 p.m. Pacific time and was back in Portland around 5:30 p.m.

One passenger reported that the extreme depressurization caused a child’s shirt to be ripped off. It was not clear if anyone on board the flight was injured.

KPTV has reached out to the FAA, Alaska Airlines and the airport for more information.

plane emergency landing PDX (Passenger photo submitted to KPTV)

