Winter Weather Forecasting: Take things with a grain of salt

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Seeing something on social media about any upcoming winter storm should be taken with a grain of salt. Some people post forecasts that are multiple days, to even a week out just to get clicks online. Chief Meteorologist Mark Henderson and I have come up a timeline of how we forecast any winter event.

7-10 Days: We can get a hint that something is coming, that’s more than a week out. Granted at this time frame we know next to nothing on impacts, location and timing. We are just seeing a general pattern developing in our atmosphere that we need to watch as models update.

5-7 Days: At this point multiple models pick up on a change to our weather pattern, but it’s still too uncertain. Models will be in disagreement with location, timing, amounts, etc. At this point, we most likely will put a first alert on our planning forecast and give a general heads up. We emphasize that things could change and take models with a grain of salt. We would never give snow totals this far out as it will change 99% of the time, and we don’t want to spread panic.

2-5 Days: Models begin to get into agreement with what’s to come. We can narrow down a path to within a few states and narrow timing down to 12 to 24 hours. At day 3, we could potentially put out a snowfall map but they are just vague estimates that could absolutely change.

1-2 Days: By this time we have a good sense of what’s to come. There could still be a few timing and location variations, but they are narrowed down to 6 to 12 hours and a few counties. We can give a good general range for snowfall and this is when we would always start sharing potential snowfall maps.

Less than 24 Hours: By this time we have a good idea of what’s to come. We would be watching radar, have exact timing and the best estimates for snowfall. We will be informing what impacts this system will produce and how to stay safe.

During: As a winter storm is occurring we would be watching the radar, and checking models. By this time we would be informing on road conditions, if it’s safe to travel and how to stay safe. We would keep an eye on areas that could be receiving the most impactful weather and relaying the information. We could have weather anchors out in the field giving live updates on conditions and viewers could tell us on social media how much snow they received. At this stage any local information is crucial as we have a platform to relay information that could help you stay safe.

After: Once the storm has passed we look back and see how we did. This could include how accurate we were on snowfall, how well did we relay information, and did we miss anything. From there we can learn from our mistakes and get better as Meteorologists.

The most important thing we must do is to keep you informed with what is going to happen. We never want to lie or spread misinformation. Keeping you safe is what we strive to do.

