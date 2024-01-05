Tracking snowfall on Saturday for the Rockford region

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - I hope you enjoyed the sunshine yesterday because clouds have made their return across the Midwest and they are here to stay. Highs today top out in the mid-30s, with winds not being much of a factor. Winds will be from the south at 5 mph, giving us wind chills in the upper 20s.

A few rays of sunshine might peak out today, but otherwise we are mostly cloudy (DJ Baker)

Overnight tonight a bit of snow is expected to enter the region. Mostly after 2 a.m. is when it will start snow. Accumulation totals aren’t too impressive as I expect anywhere from a half of an inch up to an inch. Lows overnight are in the upper 20s.

It should start to snow anytime after 2 a.m. (DJ Baker)

Snow totals Saturday amount to anywhere between a half of an inch to an inch (DJ Baker)

Saturday most of the snow should be done by noon, leaving us overcast with highs in the mid-30s. This snowfall shouldn’t cause any issues if you plan on traveling.

Most of the snow should be out of the area by the afternoon Saturday (DJ Baker)

Saturday night another chance of snow enters the region, but I am not as enthusiastic about our chances of seeing accumulation. I think it will be just a few flurries ending by the morning. Lows are in the upper 20s.

A slight flurry chance is possible Sunday morning (DJ Baker)

Sunday looks to be overcast with highs in the mid-30s.

Monday will be the calm before the fun as we will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s.

We are calm on Monday before the chances of snow increase Tuesday (DJ Baker)

Not much progress has been made when it comes to forecasting Tuesday. Models are still in a lot of disagreement, even with themselves. Some models are giving us a good amount of snowfall, while others are keeping us entirely dry. Some tracks are suggesting we will only see rain instead of snow. All of these are possible at this moment with the low still in the Aleutian Islands. Once it makes landfall off the west coast we can get much needed weather balloon data to get a better idea of what it could do. Another limiting factor to this system is the lack of major cold air. Normally we would get an injection of arctic air lowering our temperatures making any precipitation snow. However, this system does not get any of that cold air meaning our temperatures on Tuesday are near the freezing mark, raising quite a few questions on if we could see snow, rain or even freezing rain. As of now I think there is a 60% chance we get snowfall Tuesday, a 20% chance we see rain, and a 20% chance we stay dry. Of course we will update you as models get a better hold on this system in the days to come.

Still too many questions going into Tuesdays weather event (DJ Baker)

Copyright 2024 WIFR. All rights reserved.