Tracking snowfall on Saturday for the Rockford region

By DJ Baker
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - I hope you enjoyed the sunshine yesterday because clouds have made their return across the Midwest and they are here to stay. Highs today top out in the mid-30s, with winds not being much of a factor. Winds will be from the south at 5 mph, giving us wind chills in the upper 20s.

A few rays of sunshine might peak out today, but otherwise we are mostly cloudy
A few rays of sunshine might peak out today, but otherwise we are mostly cloudy(DJ Baker)

Overnight tonight a bit of snow is expected to enter the region. Mostly after 2 a.m. is when it will start snow. Accumulation totals aren’t too impressive as I expect anywhere from a half of an inch up to an inch. Lows overnight are in the upper 20s.

It should start to snow anytime after 2 a.m.
It should start to snow anytime after 2 a.m.(DJ Baker)
Snow totals Saturday amount to anywhere between a half of an inch to an inch
Snow totals Saturday amount to anywhere between a half of an inch to an inch(DJ Baker)

Saturday most of the snow should be done by noon, leaving us overcast with highs in the mid-30s. This snowfall shouldn’t cause any issues if you plan on traveling.

Most of the snow should be out of the area by the afternoon Saturday
Most of the snow should be out of the area by the afternoon Saturday(DJ Baker)

Saturday night another chance of snow enters the region, but I am not as enthusiastic about our chances of seeing accumulation. I think it will be just a few flurries ending by the morning. Lows are in the upper 20s.

A slight flurry chance is possible Sunday morning
A slight flurry chance is possible Sunday morning(DJ Baker)

Sunday looks to be overcast with highs in the mid-30s.

Monday will be the calm before the fun as we will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s.

We are calm on Monday before the chances of snow increase Tuesday
We are calm on Monday before the chances of snow increase Tuesday(DJ Baker)

Not much progress has been made when it comes to forecasting Tuesday. Models are still in a lot of disagreement, even with themselves. Some models are giving us a good amount of snowfall, while others are keeping us entirely dry. Some tracks are suggesting we will only see rain instead of snow. All of these are possible at this moment with the low still in the Aleutian Islands. Once it makes landfall off the west coast we can get much needed weather balloon data to get a better idea of what it could do. Another limiting factor to this system is the lack of major cold air. Normally we would get an injection of arctic air lowering our temperatures making any precipitation snow. However, this system does not get any of that cold air meaning our temperatures on Tuesday are near the freezing mark, raising quite a few questions on if we could see snow, rain or even freezing rain. As of now I think there is a 60% chance we get snowfall Tuesday, a 20% chance we see rain, and a 20% chance we stay dry. Of course we will update you as models get a better hold on this system in the days to come.

Still too many questions going into Tuesdays weather event
Still too many questions going into Tuesdays weather event(DJ Baker)

Copyright 2024 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Salamone died Wednesday, Jan. 2. He was 94.
Patriarch of Rockford’s Franchesco’s, Frank Salamone, dies at 94
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Police lights
Rockford squad car involved in traffic accident
Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force...
Entire police department walks out in 1 day
FILE - Actress Glynis Johns is shown, Sept. 11, 1982. Johns, a Tony Award-winning stage and...
Glynis Johns, ‘Mary Poppins’ star who first sang Sondheim’s ‘Send in the Clowns,’ dies at 100

Latest News

DJ Afternoon Forecast 1/5/24
Friday Morning
Increasing Cloud Cover Today
Increasing Cloud Cover Today
Aaron's Friday Morning Forecast--1/5/24
While peeks of sunshine are not out of the question Friday, there will almost certainly be...
Quiet to end the workweek, snow to begin the weekend?