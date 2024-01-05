Quiet to end the workweek, snow to begin the weekend?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 2024′s off to an uneventful start thus far, but that might not be the case for too much longer, as the pattern appears likely to take on a more active look in the days ahead.

Friday looks to be another quiet day throughout the area, though mostly cloudy skies are again a good bet. With that said, a few peeks of filtered sunshine are not out of the question, and southerly winds will allow temperatures to reach the middle to upper 30s.

While peeks of sunshine are not out of the question Friday, there will almost certainly be more clouds than sun. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A stronger storm system will be churning to our southwest Friday night into very early Saturday morning, and it remains possible that parts of our area might get clipped by some light snow. It appears that folks along and south of Interstate 88 feature the best chances for a brief spurt of snow, though we won’t rule out snowflakes anywhere in the Stateline. Should snow occur, it won’t amount to much here. At most, one or two spots could pick up close to an inch of snow, while the vast majority of us will see far less, if any.

Aside from clouds and an isolated flurry, the rest of Saturday appears to be dry, with temperatures reaching the middle 30s.

Another weak disturbance may bring another very quick shot of light snow to the area Saturday night into early Sunday morning, but accumulations of any consequence are not in the cards.

The bulk of our attention remains centered on a potentially much stronger storm system early next week. While we were hoping for more clarity on the storm’s evolution compared to Wednesday, there remain more questions than answers.

Our confidence remains very high that a strong storm system will impact the Midwest early next week, and it’s likely the local impacts here will be felt on Tuesday. Unfortunately, there remains massive inconsistency in computer model forecasts, with some putting a bullseye of heavy snow right overhead, while others give us absolutely no snowfall. It’s not surprising to see disagreement in computer models at this distance in time, but as forecasters feeling the pressure to give as much information as we possibly can, it’s frustrating to see.

The reality as of late Thursday night is that we still don’t know the track the storm will take, or where the strip of heaviest snow will lay out. Thus, speculating on just how much snow we might see from this distance in time would be a fool’s errand. We remain in “wait and see” mode, with the hope that as the storm emerges over land in the next day or two, and is able to be sampled by a massive network of weather balloons, the computer forecast models will begin to converge on a more likely scenario.

Rest assured that close attention to this potential storm system will continue from our First Alert Weather Team, and updates are guaranteed to follow whenever we know ANYTHING new.

