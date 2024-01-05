Large fire burns at industrial complex in New Jersey

By Kimberly Wright
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH, N.J. (Gray News) - A four-alarm fire has been reported at an industrial complex in Elizabeth, New Jersey, according to media reports.

The fire broke out early Friday morning along the city’s waterfront.

The complex on the south end of Newark Airport is home to several businesses.

Firefighters were stymied in fighting the fire by a large number of dead hydrants near the scene, WABC reported.

The heavy flames have caused part of the building to collapse, CBS New York reported.

No injuries have yet been reported with this blaze.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Salamone died Wednesday, Jan. 2. He was 94.
Patriarch of Rockford’s Franchesco’s, Frank Salamone, dies at 94
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Police lights
Rockford squad car involved in traffic accident
Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force...
Entire police department walks out in 1 day
FILE - Actress Glynis Johns is shown, Sept. 11, 1982. Johns, a Tony Award-winning stage and...
Glynis Johns, ‘Mary Poppins’ star who first sang Sondheim’s ‘Send in the Clowns,’ dies at 100

Latest News

A man posing as a dating site employee emptied a Virginia woman's bank account.
Woman's bank account emptied in dating site scam
Increasing Cloud Cover Today
Aaron's Friday Morning Forecast--1/5/24
FILE - President Joe Biden responds to a question as he walks back to the White House in...
President Joe Biden will stress democracy is still a ‘sacred cause’ in a speech near Valley Forge
A family reacts to arrests made in a capital murder case and won’t accept anything less than...
Family of man killed alongside pregnant girlfriend reacts to arrests in the case