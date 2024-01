ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Increasing clouds today with highs in the middle 30′s. Light snow is possible tomorrow morning through early afternoon with highs in the middle 30′s. Some of us could see one half inch or less. Light snow is possible on Sunday too. We’re still watching for the potential of a winter storm Monday night - Tuesday night.

