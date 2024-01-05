IAA Foundation offers scholarships for 2024-2025 school year

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Agricultural Association (IAA) Foundation announces more than $190,000 in scholarships.

Agriculture students and Illinois Farm Bureau (IFB) members, spouses and children are eligible to apply for 110 college scholarships.

Applications are open for a wide variety of financial awards like Promoting Careers in Agriculture, Robert E. Koeller and the Allen and Ellen M. Blessman scholarships. The IAA Foundation also offers scholarships on behalf of Prairie Farms Dairy and several family scholarships established to honor loved ones.

The scholarships range from $1000 to $7500 for a total of $192,000. Online applications must be completed by February 15.

We are once again pleased to offer a robust scholarship program that encourages students to explore degrees in agriculture-related fields. It is imperative that the next generation of agriculture leaders receive the financial support they need to stay immersed in their education and build their careers in agriculture.

