Growth Dimensions open new location in Belvidere

The afternoon's first look at events making news today.
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Growth Dimensions opens a new location for businesses and partners to use.

They are an economic development organization for Belvidere and Boone County. Growth Dimensions attract and retain growth for businesses in the community through marketing and connections.

The new space at 982 Belvidere Rd provides more opportunities for clients to meet with businesses and entrepreneurs. It also allows for a private area for confidential conversations amongst businesses.

The space also includes conference rooms for partners and businesses to use.

