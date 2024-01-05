Dekalb city council approves migrant ordinance

By Sydni Stoffregen
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - The Dekalb community weighs in on what the city should do if migrants are dropped off in the city by bus.

Following reports of migrant transportation in Rockford and beyond, cities like Dekalb are staying prepared for similar events. Without the resources to properly care for additional people, the Dekalb city council debated the idea of a new ordinance.

In an urgent meeting Thursday night, council members discussed an ordinance to impound and fine buses dropping off migrants unannounced. Dekalb Mayor Cohen Barnes says this plan will hold these transportation companies accountable for what calls “inhumane acts.” He expresses that this is not an attack on migrants, rather an option to provide them a safe passage to Chicago.

“If you have a bus full of migrants and you show up in our community to dump them off with no plan for shelter, with no plan for food, or anything to get them on to their next destination then we’re going to impound your bus and we’re going to fine you $1,000 per head,” Barnes says.

The floor was open to community members who shared their thoughts on the proposed plan. Despite the ordinance passing by majority vote, some Dekalb residents disagreed with the decision with one woman saying, “Penalizing them is not going to make this go away.”

1st Ward Alderman Carolyn Zasada says she voted against the ordinance because she wants everyone to feel welcome in Dekalb. As of now, no bus sightings have been reported in Dekalb, making Zasada believe this decision is coming to soon.

“A bus ban isn’t going to prevent a plane from coming to town or people from coming to town a different way. I don’t see that we are going to be successful in those sorts of attempts, I don’t see how this is enforceable,” Zasada says. “To me it really just says you’re not welcome here.”

Mayor Barnes says in the event a bus does stop in Dekalb; the city has prepared a plan to ensure the safety of everyone offloading.

“We’ve already got an arrangement with all of our hotels, we know how we’re going to feed them, we’ve got charter buses already scheduled to bring them into Elburn,” Barnes says. “I will personally be there that night to make sure each and every one of them gets on there safely.”

The city of Dekalb notes that any person disembarking from public or private transportation will have the opportunity to safely get to their destination.

The Dekalb City Council will hold their regular council meeting January 8th.

