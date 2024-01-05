Boone County to recruit new election judges

Boone county looking to hire as many as 50 election judges
Boone county looking to hire as many as 50 election judges
By Tyler Wauchope
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) -Boone County is looking for individuals to serve as election judges in the March 19, 2024 General Primary Election and the November 5, 2024 Presidential Election.

Boone county hopes to increase their number by as many as 50 new election judges to make sure that elections are run smoothly and are fully staffed. Plans are set for next week to begin training the 100 election judges that have already been recruited. Judges will earn $145.00 on election day with an additional $25 for attending a training class. College students as well as any juniors and seniors in Highschool are encouraged to sign up if interested.

All individuals interested in becoming an election judge can find an application at http://www.boonecountyil.gov/ , visiting the County Clerk and Recorders Office at 1212 Logan Avenue in Belvidere or call (815)- 544-3103 for any questions or help questions or help.

Copyright 2024 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Salamone died Wednesday, Jan. 2. He was 94.
Patriarch of Rockford’s Franchesco’s, Frank Salamone, dies at 94
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Police lights
Rockford squad car involved in traffic accident
Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force...
Entire police department walks out in 1 day
FILE - Actress Glynis Johns is shown, Sept. 11, 1982. Johns, a Tony Award-winning stage and...
Glynis Johns, ‘Mary Poppins’ star who first sang Sondheim’s ‘Send in the Clowns,’ dies at 100

Latest News

Beloit PD looking to identify these images.
Beloit Police trying to I.D. images connected to child sex assault investigation
The Dekalb community weighs in on what the city should do if migrants are dropped off in the...
Dekalb city council approves migrant ordinance
The Dekalb community weighs in on what the city should do if migrants are dropped off in the...
Dekalb city council approves migrant ordinance
Freeport podcast gives residents local news for free
Freeport podcast gives residents local news for free