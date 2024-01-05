Boone County to recruit new election judges

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) -Boone County is looking for individuals to serve as election judges in the March 19, 2024 General Primary Election and the November 5, 2024 Presidential Election.

Boone county hopes to increase their number by as many as 50 new election judges to make sure that elections are run smoothly and are fully staffed. Plans are set for next week to begin training the 100 election judges that have already been recruited. Judges will earn $145.00 on election day with an additional $25 for attending a training class. College students as well as any juniors and seniors in Highschool are encouraged to sign up if interested.

All individuals interested in becoming an election judge can find an application at http://www.boonecountyil.gov/ , visiting the County Clerk and Recorders Office at 1212 Logan Avenue in Belvidere or call (815)- 544-3103 for any questions or help questions or help.

