Boone Co. fire respond to car accident, injuries reported

Two vehicle accident at Route 76 and Waco Way
Two vehicle accident at Route 76 and Waco Way(Boone County Fire Protection District #2)
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BELVIDERE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County Fire Protection District #2 responded to a car accident at Route 76 and Waco Way Friday evening.

Two vehicles, an SUV and a truck, were involved in the accident. The driver’s side door of the SUV had to be removed.

Injuries are reported, but the severity is unknown.

According to a Facebook post from Boone County Fire Protection District #2, this is the fifth accident they responded to this year.

