Boone Co. fire respond to car accident, injuries reported

BELVIDERE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County Fire Protection District #2 responded to a car accident at Route 76 and Waco Way Friday evening.

Two vehicles, an SUV and a truck, were involved in the accident. The driver’s side door of the SUV had to be removed.

Injuries are reported, but the severity is unknown.

According to a Facebook post from Boone County Fire Protection District #2, this is the fifth accident they responded to this year.

