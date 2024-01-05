Beloit Police trying to I.D. images connected to child sex assault investigation

Beloit PD looking to identify these images.(Beloit Police Dept.)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:23 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police department is trying to identify a vehicle and a person connected to an ongoing child sexual assault investigation.

In a post to Facebook, the department shows two images. One of an individual and the other of a black GMC Terrain. If you have any information, or recognize the images, you are asked to contact Detective Buroker with the Beloit Police Department at (608) 364-6840.

BPD says you can also submit a tip with the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at this link here.

