ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the low 30′s. Increasing clouds tonight with lows in the 20′s. Middle 30′s tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies. Light snow possible on Saturday morning with highs in the middle 30′s. Another chance of light snow on Sunday. Still watching that storm system for Monday night - Tuesday.

