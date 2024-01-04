Sunshine returns today with snow chances looming for the Rockford region

By DJ Baker
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The sun has finally showed it’s face in our sky for the first time in quite some time. Granted we still have a few clouds, but the sun has been doing a pretty good job of peaking through. The rest of the day will be very similar, with partly cloudy skies with highs near the freezing mark.

Tonight clouds build once again leaving us mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-20s.

Friday will be another gloomy day with mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-30s.

Friday night an injection of moisture reaches the stateline, giving us a few flakes. Through Saturday morning we’ll get no more than an inch of snow. Lows are in the mid-20s.

Snow should finish by the noon hour Saturday leaving us cloudy with highs in the mid-30s.

Saturday night through Sunday morning a few more flakes could fall, but accumulations don’t look promising.

This brings us to the system we’re keeping an eye on for Monday and Tuesday. Low pressure makes it’s way through the Midwest entering our area Monday night. The issue comes in it’s exact path. Models have been bouncing around the track of the low, meaning in some runs we are getting a lot of snow, while others are giving us a dusting. There are still a lot of question marks on how much the low will grow, as we don’t have a lot of data on the system since it’s still in the Pacific ocean, near Alaska. As this system approaches we can get much better data once it reaches the west coast as we can get weather balloon data. As of now I don’t want to give any totals to snowfall but just know this is a system we are watching and of course we will update you with our latest thoughts as we grow closer and closer.

