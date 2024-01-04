Slow clearing overnight to lead to sunshine's return Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For as mild as the winter has been thus far, it surely hasn’t coincided with there being an unusual amount of sunshine.

While these are, historically speaking, our cloudiest months of the year, it’s felt abnormally cloudy of late. After digging through some weather records, we’ve uncovered that December 14, nearly three weeks ago, was the last day to feature more sun than clouds in the Stateline.

That’s why folks will receive news of tonight’s clearing and Thursday’s return to sunshine with open arms. Clouds will still around for much of the evening before yielding to clearing skies after midnight. Come Thursday, the vast majority of the day will feature unlimited sunshine, only to be interrupted by a scattering of fair weather clouds later in the day. Temperatures will top out at 34° with light winds.

Sunshine will finally return in grand fashion Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’ll add a bit more cloudiness to the mix on Friday, though a total overcast is not foreseen. And, with winds realigning out of the south, milder temperatures in the upper 30s are on the docket.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected on Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thicker cloud cover returns Friday night for a much more prolonged period of time. Eventually, snow is a decent bet to develop overnight Friday into Saturday morning, and there’s mounting evidence suggesting that some modest accumulations (up to an inch) may occur in spots.

Snow may creep into the area late Friday night or early Saturday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow is becoming a bit more likely Saturday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow will be out of the area by early Saturday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Obviously, though, much of the talk continues to be centered around the potential for a significant storm system next week. Here’s the latest on that front.

First of all, computer models are all still showing a strong storm system likely to affect the Midwest early next week. Nothing has changed in that regard, so our confidence of something happening here or nearby has risen.

If there’s one change noted over the past 24 hours, it’s that the models are slowing the system down a smidge. Earlier on, our thought was that precipitation could begin here by Monday evening (in the event we are directly impacted). Now, a potential arrival here would more likely come after midnight and into the early morning hours of Tuesday.

Aside from that, there remain more questions than answers with regard to how specifically this storm will affect us here in the Stateline. A this distance in time, there are considerable differences amongst computer models regarding the strength of the storm, the track of the storm, the type of precipitation we may potentially receive, and snowfall amounts. Eventually, as the system gets closer and closer, models will come into better agreement, allowing us to better refine the forecast with more certainty.

With that said, should you see snowfall maps circulating on social media right now, take them with a grain of salt, if that. A snowfall accumulation forecast at this distance in time is, simply put, unreliable. With this storm still six days out, there will almost certainly be changes within model forecasts, perhaps many changes, and perhaps significant changes. We remain in the “stay tuned” phase right now, but rest assured in knowing we’ll continue to pay extremely close attention to this situation in the hours and days ahead, and we’ll be certain to keep you abreast of any new developments that may bring more clarity to the forecast as time goes on.

A storm system is likely to have impacts on the Midwest next week, though there remains plenty of uncertainty as to just how it will impact us locally. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

