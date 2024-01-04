RRVBC, Jamie Cox Foundation to host 3rd annual memorial blood drive

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police Officer Jaimie Cox was killed in the line of duty in 2017. His legacy continues with the Jaimie Cox Foundation and its annual memorial blood drive.

The drive starts 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 6, at Hononegah High School.

Donors at the memorial blood drive will receive a commemorative t-shirt, a Culver’s coupon and be eligible to win a $500 prize in January.

