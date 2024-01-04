Rockford squad car involved in traffic accident

By Tyler Wauchope
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department tweeted about a traffic accident involving a squad car that took place late last night near 11th street and 16th avenue.

Minor injures have been reported at this time. Rockford Police ask drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

This is an ongoing story, and we will update as we know more.

