Rockford Promise scholarship applications now open

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - High School seniors from Rockford public schools scan apply for a full-tuition scholarship to three local colleges.

From Jan. 1 to March 1, seniors looking to continue their education can apply for a full-tuition scholarship to Rockford University, Rock Valley College or Northern Illinois University.

Applicants can find the requirements and apply at https://rockfordpromise.org/apply-scholarship/.

The Rockford Promise Scholarship is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization that enhances the economic vitality in the Rockford region by providing access to post-secondary education and providing support to enhance student success to degree or program completion. The scholarship has been awarded to ambitious Rockford seniors for the past 154 years.

For more information visit https://rockfordpromise.org/.

Copyright 2024 WIFR. All rights reserved.