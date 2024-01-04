Rising number of properties for sale across the stateline

By Sydni Stoffregen
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There’s good news and bad news in the housing market as more properties are listed despite an increase of people moving out of Illinois.

For three months, the stateline’s housing market as steadily climbed a near 13% with more than 300 new listings available to buyers, something that hasn’t happened since August 2021. Northwest Illinois Alliance of Realtors CEO Conor Brown says despite these rising numbers, the demand for housing remains high, and listings are going quick.

“A lot of it has to do with some pent-up desire from homeowners looking to list. Some of them are feeling a little trapped with their incredibly low interest rates. We’ve seen interest rates start to retreat a little it,” Brown says. “It’s become a little bit more appealing for some of those homeowners.”

A report from U-Haul ranks Illinois as one of the top states losing residents. Region 1 Planning Council executive director Michael Dunn shares that despite some loss, Rockford’s employment is keeping residents, and bringing more in. He says when you ask a person why they’ve relocated, the number one reason is employment opportunities.

“Population’s decreasing, employments increasing, housing’s coming back, there’s a huge housing demand, the missing piece to that discussion is what are the transit options and the transportation options to connect those neighborhoods and those new houses with those employment centers,” Dunn says.

Since November, the average sales price has totaled $199,362, 8.8% percent higher than last year, according to Northwest Illinois Alliance of Realtors. Brown says sellers are realizing how valuable their properties are.

“People are starting to look for their homes thinking about what they may want to do in terms of buying because the affordability is so great that you can get a lot of house for your money here in our region. It is attracting people from higher price point areas.”

Brown’s advice to buyers: share your expectations in new home with your realtor and exactly what you plan to offer. Your realtor will take care of the rest.

For the first eleven months of 2023, Northwest Illinois Alliance of Realtors reports that the housing inventory was down 1,000 properties from 2022. Experts say building homes will positively impact the market.

