New Illinois Farm Bureau President and Vice President elected

The Illinois Farm Bureau (IFB) elects its newest leaders.
By Jake Pearson
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WIFR) - While many might expect farmers to hibernate through the winter months, that couldn’t be farther from the truth, as the Illinois Farm Bureau (IFB) elects its newest leaders.

Brian Duncan will serve as IFB President and Evan Hultine as Vice President.

“You don’t end up in these chairs by accident,” Duncan said. “He and I have a deep passion and belief in this organization and our ability to do important things on behalf of our members and on the behalf of agriculture.”

“Given the opportunity from the delegates to lead them and lead this organization is absolutely a blessing and something I know we’re both really excited about and looking forward to,” said Hultine.

One of the biggest challenges facing farmers in 2024 is restricted exports to other states.

“We still are trying to work through a solution to California’s recently enacted as of January 1, Proposition 12, and how they are banning USDA approved products from being sold in their state,” Duncan said.

Proposition 12 offers protection to egg-laying hens, mother pigs and calves. The law prohibits the in-state sale of caged animal products raised out of state.

“It’s a consumer issue, we’re seeing pork now higher priced in California and having a dramatic impact on people with fixed incomes, military people,” said Duncan. “We really need to try and execute on a remedy for it, but a lot of these things are easier said than done, there’s no doubt.”

Nationally, California’s Proposition 12 is called the “Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression Act”. Senator Tammy Duckworth and nine Illinois House Representatives oppose the act.

