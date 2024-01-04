Guilford boys basketball looks to stay undefeated in conference play against Belvidere North

Wednesday featured a matchup between the conference’s first and second-place teams
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - As we are a little more than halfway through the basketball season we’re starting to see teams that really shine. Two of which are Guilford and Belvidere North who faced off Wednesday. The Vikings are the defending NIC-10 champions and are undefeated in conference play and look to keep it that way. But the Blue Thunder have been rolling this season with a record of 12-4 and one one loss in NIC-10 play.

Copyright 2024 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
9-1-1 Call Center
Natural gas smell in Ogle County attributed to Iowa incident, sheriff says
The man and woman pictured were captured on surveillance video Saturday, Dec. 30 at the...
Dixon police look to identify two people after Walmart retail theft
Frank Salamone died Wednesday, Jan. 2. He was 94.
Patriarch of Rockford’s Franchesco’s, Frank Salamone, dies at 94
Concerns surrounding migrant transportation come just two days after hundreds of migrants...
Rockford community members question migrant arrival

Latest News

Pecatonica girls battle #6 Aquin
#6 Pecatonica girls basketball battles Aquin, Lutheran dominates Belvidere
IceHogs, Admirals end 2023 with a bang with fights, goals in 3rd period
IceHogs, Admirals end 2023 with a bang with fights, goals in 3rd period
Holiday tournaments in the books
Rockford Christian boys, Stillman Valley girls vie for holiday tournament titles
Dixon Holiday Classic FInal Four
Dixon Holiday Classic Final Four teams fight for a spot in the Finals