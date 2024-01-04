Easy yet effective tips to keep your home organized

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It can be hard to keep a home tidy, but as we get further into the new year some people may be wondering: how can I keep my home organized and mess free?

Debra Gullazzo, a professional organizer in Rockford, says you should be able to find anything in your household within 60 seconds or less. Debra says owning organizers is going to play a huge role in your home actually being organized, and help you to not lose anything. Also, have someone whose unbiased to your items help you decide if you haven’t used it in six months or less, toss it.

