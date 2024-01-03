Woman, 23, killed after deer crashes through car windshield

By WLBT Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Authorities say a 23-year-old woman was killed after a deer crashed through a car windshield on a Mississippi highway.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the accident happened Tuesday morning on US-61 South near Old Colony Road in Claiborne County.

WLBT reports that a Chevrolet Cavalier hit a deer. The animal then hit a Nissan Maxima, entering through the car’s windshield.

A passenger in the Maxima, 23-year-old Amanda Taylor, of Jackson, was killed in the incident.

Copyright 2024 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man and woman pictured were captured on surveillance video Saturday, Dec. 30 at the...
Dixon police look to identify two people after Walmart retail theft
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
First responders shared the crash images via social media on Monday saying no one was hurt...
Two rescued after New Year’s Day rollover in Boone County
From left: Ace Blake entered the world at 2:28 a.m., Jan. 1 in Beloit, Wisconsin, and Sadie...
Stateline hospitals welcome first babies of 2024

Latest News

House Bill 1155 allows families who lost loved ones because of a minor under the influence to...
New IL law could curb teen drunk driving accidents, says Winnebago County Sheriff Caruana
House Bill 1155 allows families who lost loved ones because of a minor under the influence to...
New IL law could curb teen drunk driving accidents, says Winnebago County Sheriff Caruana
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed house following Israeli airstrikes on Khan...
Apparent Israeli strike kills senior Hamas figure in Beirut and raises fears conflict could expand
A car is trapped at a partially collapsed road caused by a powerful earthquake near Anamizu...
Powerful earthquakes in Japan leave at least 62 dead. Fears grow about saving people still trapped