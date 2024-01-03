Rockford community members question migrant arrival

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Concerns surrounding migrant transportation come just two days after hundreds of migrants landed in Rockford from San Antonio. Many locals wonder if this is just the beginning for migrants coming to the area, and how frequently they will arrive?

More than 350 migrants into the Chicago Rockford International Airport early Sunday morning before boarding buses to Chicago. Immigration attorney, Sara Dady, questions the need for Rockford’s participation in migrant transportation when cities like Pittsburgh are encouraging migrants to come to them.

“We certainly should be able to welcome them in and we have the resources to do so but it has to be distributed we can’t send obviously a million people to one city. We’re a large country, it can be distributed out,” Dady says.

State Senator Andrew Chesney calls the arrival of migrant “just the tip of the iceberg.” He says stateline communities farther than Rockford already feel the impacts of increased migration, and he expects these impacts to grow.

“This is making its way out in the Freeport area and it’s not if it’s when it makes its way out to every area of the state, and they will be impacted and the ability to stop it is limited unless we have the governor to take action on this issue,” Chesney says.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports more than 2.8 million migrants encountered authorities throughout 2023. Dady says the problem isn’t people coming to the border, it’s how the flow of people is organized from place to place.

“Rockford could certainly use more people moving into our area. We certainly have employers here in the Rockford region who would be happy to get more workers,” Dady says. “We can have a very humane, productive response instead of treating people like they are worthless cargo, which they are not.”

Senator Chesney encourages local legislators to take a firm position of how migration should be handed throughout the state. Despite not seeing this issue as political, he says this is something that the 2024 elections will stir up in debate.

City of Rockford officials say in the event of future flights from Texas, they are prepared to ensure the safety of all involved throughout the process. As of this time, they say there are not expecting another flight.

