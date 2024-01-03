Patriarch of Rockford’s Franchesco’s, Frank Salamone, dies at 94

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The co-founder and namesake of Franchesco’s Ristorante in Rockford has died.

Frank Salamone, 94, died January 2, 2024. Arrangements will be provided by Fitzgerald Funeral Home, with services at 11 a.m. on Jan. 8, at St. Anthony Church. He will be buried at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Salamone emigrated to the United States in 1966 from Sicily. In 1986, he and his sons, Benny and Charlie, opened the original Franchesco’s Pizzeria and Lounge, outside the CherryVale Mall shopping area.

In a video from 2018, Benny Salamone talked about the sacrifices his parents made, calling his father “an amazing man.”

The Salamone family now operates multiple restaurants including Franchesco’s Ristorante, Benny’s Bar and Lounge and Fresco at the Gardens in Rockford.

