Patriarch of Rockford’s Franchesco’s, Frank Salamone, dies at 94

Frank Salamone died Wednesday, Jan. 2. He was 94.
Frank Salamone died Wednesday, Jan. 2. He was 94.(Salamone family)
By Meghan Schobinger and Laura Neuzil
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The co-founder and namesake of Franchesco’s Ristorante in Rockford has died.

Frank Salamone, 94, died January 2, 2024. Arrangements will be provided by Fitzgerald Funeral Home, with services at 11 a.m. on Jan. 8, at St. Anthony Church. He will be buried at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Salamone emigrated to the United States in 1966 from Sicily. In 1986, he and his sons, Benny and Charlie, opened the original Franchesco’s Pizzeria and Lounge, outside the CherryVale Mall shopping area.

In a video from 2018, Benny Salamone talked about the sacrifices his parents made, calling his father “an amazing man.”

The Salamone family now operates multiple restaurants including Franchesco’s Ristorante, Benny’s Bar and Lounge and Fresco at the Gardens in Rockford.

Copyright 2024 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
9-1-1 Call Center
Natural gas smell in Ogle County attributed to Iowa incident, sheriff says
The man and woman pictured were captured on surveillance video Saturday, Dec. 30 at the...
Dixon police look to identify two people after Walmart retail theft
From left: Ace Blake entered the world at 2:28 a.m., Jan. 1 in Beloit, Wisconsin, and Sadie...
Stateline hospitals welcome first babies of 2024
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the E. coli contamination was discovered via routine...
Thousands of pounds of ground beef recalled over E. coli risk

Latest News

There’s good news and bad news in the housing market as more properties are listed despite an...
Rising number of properties for sale across the stateline
Concerns surrounding migrant transportation come just two days after hundreds of migrants...
Rockford community members question migrant arrival
Concerns surrounding migrant transportation come just two days after hundreds of migrants...
Rockford community members question migrant arrival
There’s good news and bad news in the housing market as more properties are listed despite an...
Rising number of properties for sale across the stateline
An update of today's local and national news headlines along with your First Alert forecast...
Two families, dog displaced after large duplex fire in Beloit