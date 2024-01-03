Patchy Icy Spots This Morning, Flurries This Afternoon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Slick spots this morning with flurries likely this afternoon, highs in the middle 30′s. Down to the low 20′s tonight under mainly cloudy skies. 31 tomorrow with our best chance for sunshine this week. Mostly cloudy and middle 30′s on Friday. 35 on Saturday with increasing clouds. Slight chance for snow shower on Sunday morning. Still watching that storm system for next week that could cause issues for our region Monday night - Tuesday night..

