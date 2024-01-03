Nicholas Conservatory hosts their fifth annual wooden train workshop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents across the Stateline used their creative skills and put on their conductor’s hat as they went “All aboard!” by building their very own train Tuesday.

Residents created several wooden trains at Nicholas Conservatory Gardens hosted its fifth annual wooden railway workshop. This comes as a part of the conservatory’s Sinnissippi Station event which hosts several model trains that travel throughout the garden and were made out of natural material like glow sticks and acorns. All trains featured an iconic location from Rockford like the Coronado theatre. If you missed the workshop, you still have time to make your own locomotive until January 4. The Sinnissippi Station event will keep on chugging through the conservatory until January 28.

The manager of education programs for the conservatory Lyndi Toohill describes how families can have fun working and crating together to build something they can take home and use. “Because you not only create it hammering stuff gluing things together painting but then you can actually use it which is fun. It’s always really fun to see families building something together its definitely a family building experience you know teaching kids how to how to use hammers it’s just a lot of fun.”

Copyright 2024 WIFR. All rights reserved.