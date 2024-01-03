Nicholas Conservatory hosts 5th annual wooden train workshop

By Tyler Wauchope
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents across the stateline used their creative skills and put on their conductor’s hat as they went “All aboard!” by building their very own train Tuesday.

Residents created several wooden trains at Nicholas Conservatory Gardens hosted its 5th annual wooden railway workshop.

This comes as a part of the conservatory’s Sinnissippi Station event which hosts several model trains that travel throughout the garden and were made out of natural material like glow sticks and acorns.

All trains featured an iconic location from Rockford like the Coronado Performing Arts Center.

If you missed the workshop, you still have time to make your own locomotive until January 4. The Sinnissippi Station event will keep on chugging through the conservatory until January 28.

