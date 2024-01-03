New IL law could curb teen drunk driving accidents, says Winnebago County Sheriff Caruana

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As part of the 2024 wave of new laws, House Bill 1155 allows families who lost loved ones because of a minor under the influence to sue the person who gave the alcohol or drugs to that minor.

According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, about one out of four fatal teen car accidents involve underage drinking. Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana says HB 1155 could make a big difference when it comes to stopping deaths caused by minors under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“No amount of money is going to bring back their loved ones, but it gives them a justification on what happened and holds those other parties responsible,” said Sheriff Caruana. “Hopefully it sets off red flags, Spidey senses, saying there’s more laws out there and sometimes that’s what we need to wake some people and say, ‘don’t do it’, because you will be held accountable civilly and criminally.”

Sheriff Caruana says he and his team will continue to handle these scenarios the same way they did prior to the laws passage, holding those accountable who provide drugs or alcohol to minors regardless of if death is involved.

“These laws are there to be enforced and the Sheriff is always making sure that it is implemented as the state requires,” said Major Ashlyn Fernandes, who works in the correction department for the Winnebago County Sheriff’s office. “Tragedy, you know when somebody passes in such unfortunate situations, it’s definitely very sad. We hope that does bring some closure if that’s what they’re looking for as well as families looking for closure in the justice department.”

HB 1155 was first filed in the Illinois House of Representatives on January 12, 2023. The bill was passed by the house two months later in March and approved by Governer Pritzker at the end of June.

