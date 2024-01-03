Lockwood park in Rockford hosts winter activities for children

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While stateline students are enjoying their holiday break, some of them made their way to Lockwood Park for a day of fun and learning.

Kids hiked around the park and interacted with animals like Horses, Cows and Goats and enjoyed a movie with some hot chocolate and of course popcorn.

This is part of Lockwood’s school day out program which has children enjoy various activities throughout the winter.

“We’re just trying to give kids a place to go during there winter breaks and their school breaks we’re busy in the spring and summer and in the fall and we usually slow down in the winter but we’re trying to do what we can to get kids out here on the farm” said Lockwood’s program supervisor Nicole Cabe.

The program is open for kids ages 5 - 10, the next events are on January 15 and February 19.

