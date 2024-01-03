Lockwood park in Rockford hosts winter activities for children

By Jason Barabasz
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While stateline students are enjoying their holiday break, some of them made their way to Lockwood Park for a day of fun and learning.

Kids hiked around the park and interacted with animals like Horses, Cows and Goats and enjoyed a movie with some hot chocolate and of course popcorn.

This is part of Lockwood’s school day out program which has children enjoy various activities throughout the winter.

“We’re just trying to give kids a place to go during there winter breaks and their school breaks we’re busy in the spring and summer and in the fall and we usually slow down in the winter but we’re trying to do what we can to get kids out here on the farm” said Lockwood’s program supervisor Nicole Cabe.

The program is open for kids ages 5 - 10, the next events are on January 15 and February 19.

Copyright 2024 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
9-1-1 Call Center
Natural gas smell in Ogle County attributed to Iowa incident, sheriff says
The man and woman pictured were captured on surveillance video Saturday, Dec. 30 at the...
Dixon police look to identify two people after Walmart retail theft
From left: Ace Blake entered the world at 2:28 a.m., Jan. 1 in Beloit, Wisconsin, and Sadie...
Stateline hospitals welcome first babies of 2024
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the E. coli contamination was discovered via routine...
Thousands of pounds of ground beef recalled over E. coli risk

Latest News

Concerns surrounding migrant transportation come just two days after hundreds of migrants...
Rockford community members question migrant arrival
Concerns surrounding migrant transportation come just two days after hundreds of migrants...
Rockford community members question migrant arrival
There’s good news and bad news in the housing market as more properties are listed despite an...
Rising number of properties for sale across the stateline
An update of today's local and national news headlines along with your First Alert forecast...
Two families, dog displaced after large duplex fire in Beloit
Frank Salamone died Wednesday, Jan. 2. He was 94.
Patriarch of Rockford’s Franchesco’s, Frank Salamone, dies at 94