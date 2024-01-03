Illinois leaders release shelter site updates for asylum seekers

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - As the southwestern U.S. border sees more and more arrivals – many of whom will make their way to Illinois with no coordinated response from the federal government – the state works with Chicago leaders on a strategic plan to feed and house asylum seekers on their journey.

State leaders release an update Wednesday on a data-driven approach to improve the asylum seeker response with a new intake center and shelter site set to launch this month.

The update comes on the heels of an influx in new arrivals over the holidays.

More than 60 busses were sent to Illinois from Texas between Dec. 20-27, with nearly 2,500 asylum seekers making their way to the Midwest. Over the New Year weekend, Texas sent a plane to Rockford with more than 350 new arrivals―and more busses have been sent to cities like Aurora and Elgin, without state or federal coordination.

Some organizers say these tactics put the well-being of migrants at risk.

“The state is determined to use its limited resources as efficiently as possible, helping asylum seekers settle in Illinois and achieve independence,” Gov. JB Pritzker says. “We will continue to ensure that they are met with dignity and compassion, while we call for increased coordination and funding from the federal government to provide a federal solution to this federal challenge.”

On January 15, the city of Chicago will assume responsibility for feeding those lodged in local shelters. Until then, a food services contract extension at shelter sites hopes to allow additional time to complete a comprehensive plan of action.

A new intake center will be co-located with Chicago’s bus landing zone to maximize efficiency, with six heated tents now under construction at the site and expected to open in the coming weeks. Wraparound services will also be available at the site to help those with sponsors or an alternate final destination.

