Expect delays during Charles Street lane closures in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Drivers using Charles Street should expect detours this week while a portion of the road is closed for sewer repairs.

The work begins Thursday, Jan. 4 and should be complete by the end of Friday, Jan. 5, weather permitting.

Traffic controls will be in place on the inside lanes of Charles Street between 17th and 18th streets, narrowing the road to one lane in each direction.

Any questions concerning the project can be directed to Four Rivers Sanitation Authority at 815-387-7600.

