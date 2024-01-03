Clouds to remain overnight, Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a rather uneventful start to 2024 in the weather department, and signs continue to point to that remaining the case for at least the next several days.

Tuesday saw sunshine in many spots to start, but clouds quickly built back into the region as the day progressed, eventually building back into a total overcast by mid to late afternoon.

Those clouds appear unlikely to budge in the near term, and a few pockets of freezing drizzle may even be in the cards on a very isolated basis overnight. Wednesday’s to see the clouds remain stubbornly in place, and a few harmless snowflakes aren’t entirely out of the question. As for temperatures, we’re ticketed for the middle 30s, marking a slight uptick compared to 2024′s first two days, despite there being a lack of sunshine.

Clouds are to go nowhere Wednesday, and a flurry isn't out of the question. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

If you’re looking for that dose of Vitamin D from the sun, Thursday’s the day to circle on the calendar. A full complement of sunshine is on the docket Thursday, and while temperatures look to take a small step backward, it’ll still feel quite pleasant thanks to the fact we’ll have little or no wind to speak of.

A rare sunny day is on tap Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are to re-gather, at least partially, Thursday night through the first half of Friday, with thicker cloud cover due in later in the day Friday. Assuming we receive a good deal of sun on the day’s front end, temperatures should reach the middle to perhaps even upper 30s.

While some sun is possible early Friday, more clouds are likely later in the day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Looking ahead at the weekend, cloudy skies are to be the theme, with a few snow flurries even possible on Sunday. Temperatures both days are to reach the middle 30s.

Now, to address the elephant in the room. Of course, much is already being made of a potential blockbuster winter storm system early next week. Given how uneventful the snow season’s been to this point, it’s not surprising how much attention is already being paid to this system at this early stage in the game. Many are anxiously awaiting a significant snow, and it’s understandable! But, it’s our job to sift through the hype and deliver the facts.

So, with that said, here’s what we know right now, and what we don’t know right now. We are highly confident that a strong storm system will affect the Midwest at some point early next week, as computer forecast models have been surprisingly consistent in advertising such a system.

Confidence is rising that a significant storm system will affect the Midwest early next week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Unfortunately, that’s about all we know right now. The reality is this storm system is between six and seven days away from us, and there are TONS of variables in play, and it’s highly likely that several changes in this storm’s evolution are still to come.

Here’s our initial thinking. The early read is that temperatures are likely to be at or slightly above freezing for a good portion of this potential event, meaning we’re favoring a wintry mix, at least at first. This would come in the Monday night/Tuesday morning timeframe.

The early read is that this system will bring us a wintry mix at first. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures will likely cool as Tuesday progresses, making the possibility for a period of all snow a very real one, either here or nearby. The track the storm takes will ultimately determine how and where that plays out.

There's a very real possibility our area sees a period of all snow with this system. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Unfortunately, there are already numerous maps making their way around social media with some rather wild snowfall forecasts. Folks, let me be clear. These maps aren’t to be trusted, at least at this point in time. The reality is it is WAY, WAY, WAY too early to speculate on snowfall amounts. There are just too many unknowns, and there’s just too much time until the storm’s arrival. Thus, it’s far too early to be jumping on any hype train whatsoever.

We're still days away from being able to determine how much snow, if any, is to come locally, and it's far too early to buy into any social media hype. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Here’s what we can say. We’re watching this, and we’re watching this very closely. Multiple sets of eyes are watching every piece of data coming in from computer forecast models, and will continue to do so in the coming days. We will keep you updated, and we’ll do so as often as needed. We’ve got you covered, so as they say in the news business, STAY TUNED!

