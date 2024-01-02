Two rescued after New Year’s Day rollover in Boone County

First responders shared the crash images via social media on Monday saying no one was hurt...
First responders shared the crash images via social media on Monday saying no one was hurt during the crash.(Boone County Fire Protection District #2)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Emergency crews say two people were rescued early Monday morning after a serious rollover collision at a Boone County intersection.

First responders dispatched to Poplar Grove Road and Marengo Road just before 1 a.m. to investigate a two-vehicle collision.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a driver and a passenger trapped inside a rolled vehicle.

“Thankfully, everyone was able to walk away with no injuries,” first responders said in a social media post by Boone County Fire Protection District #2.

Police have not released any information on charges at this time, but emergency crews say it appeared to be an operator error.

Copyright 2024 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro Animal Services is working to find a home for the "saddest dog at the shelter."
Animal shelter working to get ‘saddest dog’ adopted
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
The man and woman pictured were captured on surveillance video Saturday, Dec. 30 at the...
Dixon police look to identify two people after Walmart retail theft
17-year-old boy critically hurt in Rockford shooting
17-year-old boy critically hurt in Rockford shooting
Rock and Roll Institue rocked their first ever winter concert
Rockford’s Rock and Roll Institute rocked its first ever winter concert

Latest News

Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition kicks off Jan. 24
Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition kicks off Jan. 24
"ROCKFORD" sign at Davis Park
Stateline leaders look ahead to 2024 with optimism
One local veteran recieves the gift of what he’s calling his last address.
Stateline veteran receives home thanks to generous donation
One local veteran recieves the gift of what he’s calling his last address.
Veteran receives home thanks to generous donation