Two rescued after New Year’s Day rollover in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Emergency crews say two people were rescued early Monday morning after a serious rollover collision at a Boone County intersection.

First responders dispatched to Poplar Grove Road and Marengo Road just before 1 a.m. to investigate a two-vehicle collision.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a driver and a passenger trapped inside a rolled vehicle.

“Thankfully, everyone was able to walk away with no injuries,” first responders said in a social media post by Boone County Fire Protection District #2.

Police have not released any information on charges at this time, but emergency crews say it appeared to be an operator error.

