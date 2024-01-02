Two rescued after New Year’s Day rollover in Boone County
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Emergency crews say two people were rescued early Monday morning after a serious rollover collision at a Boone County intersection.
First responders dispatched to Poplar Grove Road and Marengo Road just before 1 a.m. to investigate a two-vehicle collision.
When crews arrived on scene, they found a driver and a passenger trapped inside a rolled vehicle.
“Thankfully, everyone was able to walk away with no injuries,” first responders said in a social media post by Boone County Fire Protection District #2.
Police have not released any information on charges at this time, but emergency crews say it appeared to be an operator error.
