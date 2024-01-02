Two families, dog displaced after large duplex fire in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Two Beloit families are displaced Tuesday after a massive duplex fire.

The call came in just before 2 p.m. reporting large flames and heavy black smoke from a residence near Bluff Street and Shirland Avenue.

Both families and a pet dog were able to evacuate before fire crews arrived to flames reaching second floor of the two-story building.

Bluff Street was blocked off for hours while firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

While no injuries were reported, a firefighter was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Authorities say damages are significant but have not been estimated at this time while the incident is under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting both families.

“Due to the amount of fire, the age of the home, and the weather condition, a box alarm was pulled for the response. Thank you to all the agencies who helped us out through MABAS mutual aid,” a social media post states on the Beloit Fire Department Facebook page.

