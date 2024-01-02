Two families, dog displaced after large duplex fire in Beloit

Fire crews dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. to a residence on Bluff Street for aid.
Fire crews dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. to a residence on Bluff Street for aid.(Brea Walters)
By Brea Walters
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Two Beloit families are displaced Tuesday after a massive duplex fire.

The call came in just before 2 p.m. reporting large flames and heavy black smoke from a residence near Bluff Street and Shirland Avenue.

Both families and a pet dog were able to evacuate before fire crews arrived to flames reaching second floor of the two-story building.

Bluff Street was blocked off for hours while firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

While no injuries were reported, a firefighter was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Authorities say damages are significant but have not been estimated at this time while the incident is under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting both families.

“Due to the amount of fire, the age of the home, and the weather condition, a box alarm was pulled for the response. Thank you to all the agencies who helped us out through MABAS mutual aid,” a social media post states on the Beloit Fire Department Facebook page.

Copyright 2024 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man and woman pictured were captured on surveillance video Saturday, Dec. 30 at the...
Dixon police look to identify two people after Walmart retail theft
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
First responders shared the crash images via social media on Monday saying no one was hurt...
Two rescued after New Year’s Day rollover in Boone County
17-year-old boy critically hurt in Rockford shooting
17-year-old boy critically hurt in Rockford shooting

Latest News

Rockford psychic shares with you how you can stick to your New Year's resolutions.
Rockford psychic tells you how to stick to your New Year's resolutions
9-1-1 Call Center
Natural gas smell in Ogle County attributed to Iowa incident, sheriff says
Coffee generic
Downtown Rockford cornerstone café acquired by investment firm
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Kingston car crash sends three to neighboring hospitals