Traffic delayed after two-vehicle collision on I-90

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(Scott Robinson / CC BY 2.0)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Drivers should use caution Tuesday while crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision.

First responders dispatched just before 9:30 a.m. to mile marker 6.5 eastbound on I-90 for aid.

No injuries have been reported but the inside lane is blocked at this time.

This story is developing and will be available as information is confirmed.

