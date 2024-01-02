Stateline hospitals welcome first babies of 2024

From left: Ace Blake entered the world at 2:28 a.m., Jan. 1 in Beloit, Wisconsin, and Sadie...
From left: Ace Blake entered the world at 2:28 a.m., Jan. 1 in Beloit, Wisconsin, and Sadie was born at 5:08 a.m. at Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Loves Park.(Beloit Health Systems and Mercyhealth)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
(WIFR) - Local hospitals rang in the New Year with some very special deliveries.

Beloit Health System’s Packard Family Care Center welcomed Ace Blake at 2:28 a.m. on Jan 1. while Mercyhealth welcomed baby Sadie, born at 5:08 a.m. on Jan. 1 while of 2024

Ace, born to parents Janelle and Larry, came in weighing seven pounds, four ounces.

The Packard Care Center says it delivered 312 babies in 2023, including three sets of twins.

Copyright 2024 WIFR. All rights reserved.

