Rockford police: Two teens shot, investigation underway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police need the public’s help with an investigation after two teenagers were shot early Tuesday morning.

Officers dispatched just after 4 a.m., to the 1900 block of Eleventh Street to investigate a call about a shooting.

At the scene, they found a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old girl with gunshot wounds sitting inside a vehicle with three others.

Both of the shooting victims were treated nearby for non-life-threatening injuries.

Occupants of the vehicle later told police that while they were driving through the area, a strange car pulled alongside them, firing several rounds.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, or submit an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Copyright 2024 WIFR. All rights reserved.