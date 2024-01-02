Rockford police investigate New Year’s Day hit-and-run

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An investigation is underway after authorities say a woman was hit by a vehicle in the early morning hours on New Year’s Day.

First responders dispatched just before 4 a.m., to a residence in the 2700 block of School Street for a 25-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police that a fight broke out inside the home and when the victim tried to break it up and leave the area, she was hit by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle did not stay on the scene, and no further information has been released about the woman at this time.

