Pressure washers sold at Lowe’s recalled due to burn risk

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – A few thousand units of pressure washers sold at Lowe’s are being recalled due to a potential burn risk.

About 2,930 units of Simpson Gas Pressure Washers with Electric Start were recalled Thursday, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The CPSC said the lithium battery in the electric start system can overheat, posing a burn hazard.

The pressure washers were sold at Lowe’s stores nationwide and online from March 2023 through July 2023.

The recalled Simpson Gas Pressure Washers are black with model number PS61264.

The CPSC said the Simpson logo, the words “Pro Series” and 4400 PSI are printed on the handle of the unit. The model number is printed on a silver label on the unit’s frame.

Only two reports have been made about the batteries overheating and damaging the units. No one has been injured.

The CPSC said users should stop using the pressure washer and contact the manufacturer for instructions on how to have their unit repaired for free.

The manufacturer can be contacted at 866-733-8468 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or by email at voluntaryrecall@simpsoncleaning.com.

