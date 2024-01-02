Natural gas smell in Ogle County attributed to Iowa incident, sheriff says

9-1-1 Call Center
9-1-1 Call Center(Pixabay)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A natural gas smell in Ogle County is being attributed to an incident in Iowa, authorities say Tuesday.

“Nicor has provided little information, but it does appear there was some kind of incident in Iowa this morning,” Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle states. “The (odor) is being pushed by the wind.”  

VanVickle says the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office 9-1-1 Center received 49 calls regarding the odor, along with reports north of Futon in Whiteside County, Milledgeville in Carroll County and several communities in Ogle County extending into New Milford.

He says during an investigation, Nicor did not locate any local gas issues and there does not appear to be a threat to the public.

A social media post on the department Facebook page shares a number residents can call to report an issue:

