Modestly milder Tuesday, but at a cost

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We’ve officially closed the book on December, and what a month it was, meteorologically speaking!

The month closes with temperatures more than nine degrees above normal, and the second warmest on record. And, while it was one of the wetter Decembers on record, it was also one of our least snowy, with just 2.4″ having come down.

December was remarkably warm, and quite wet. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winter weather enthusiasts may have found some encouragement to how January began here. The high temperature of 30° in Rockford, while normal by January 1 standards, comes in as the coldest since November 28!

Monday was the Stateline's coldest high temperature since late November. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

And, if history is any guide, colder temperatures should be in our future, as January is historically our coldest month of the year. A typical January will see six days that feature sub-zero low temperatures. Obviously, colder temperatures are more conducive of snow, not rain, being the primary form of precipitation. Not surprisingly, along those lines, January is also our snowiest month of the year.

January tends to be our most wintry month of the year, both from a temperature and snowfall standpoint. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With that said, snow’s not imminent, nor is any iteration of truly cold air. If anything, temperatures are to rise a bit Tuesday, thanks to partial sunshine in the early going. Clouds do filter in as the day goes on, but temperatures should still manage to reach the middle 30s.

Sun may be around to start the day Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are to gather by midday Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are to dominate the latter half of Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While Tuesday’s forecast high temperature of 37° comes in well above normal, it won’t feel nearly as pleasant. That’s because winds are a good bet to gust in excess of 20mph, which should keep wind chills in the 20s just about all day long.

Though temperatures will recover into the middle and upper 30s, winds will make it feel quite a bit colder. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are to stick around Wednesday, and with winds shifting back to the northwest, temperatures are to take a small step backwards once again. High temperatures Wednesday underneath the stubborn cloud deck will reach the middle 30s.

Clouds are to dominate again on Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

If you’re looking for sunshine, Thursday looks to be the day it finally returns. Despite the mostly sunny sky expected, temperatures are to take another step backwards, reaching the lower 30s.

Sunshine is set to return to the area Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Despite a few flurries Saturday or Sunday, quiet conditions are likely through the weekend. However, next week, we’ll pay close attention to the potential for a more significant weather maker that could potentially bring healthy snow into the nation’s midsection. It’s early in the game, and far from a slam dunk at this distance in time, but next Monday into Tuesday has our interest, and updates are certain to come.

Copyright 2024 WIFR. All rights reserved.