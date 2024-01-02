Kingston car crash sends three to neighboring hospitals

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident(Source: MGN)
By Lauren Strauss
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KINGSTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Three people are recovering Tuesday after a crash in DeKalb County.

Crews responded just before 7 a.m. Jan. 2, to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Glidden and Wolf roads.

Police say Melissa Melone, 33, of Kingston, failed to stop at the intersection and struck a vehicle driven by Donita Alexander, of Rockford, and her passenger Keith Dowining.

All involved were transported to area hospitals for non-life threating injuries.

