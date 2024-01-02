Increasing Clouds and Drizzle This Afternoon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Increasing clouds today with highs in the middle 30′s. We could go on to see light drizzle/freezing drizzle this afternoon. Cloudy tomorrow with flurries from time to time. Highs in the middle to low 30′s. Sunshine on Thursday with highs around 30. Mostly cloudy for the weekend with highs in the middle 30′s. Watching a storm system for the beginning of next week.

