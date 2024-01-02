Help put Stroll on State decorations ‘Back in the Box’ this Saturday

Time for Stroll on State decorations to return to storage.
Time for Stroll on State decorations to return to storage.(WIFR)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Volunteers are needed to help wrap up the Stroll on State season by putting the downtown decorations back in the box!

This Saturday, Jan. 6, the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (RACVB) will lead groups in packing Christmas lights, garland, ornaments, the Stroll on State Christmas tree and more!

Volunteers can sign up to help during one or both shifts―from 8 a.m. to noon, and 1 to 5 p.m., at www.strollonstate/volunteering or just show up!

All are welcome to bundle up and meet at Santa’s Stroll Workshop, 310 S. Winnebago St., Rockford. Most of the work is outdoors and volunteers should be dressed for the weather.

Helpers ages of 12 and 15 years will need parent or guardian supervision to participate, and teens 16 to 17 will need a parent/guardian signed waiver.

For more information, contact Julie Huber, Destination Development Operations Manager, at 815-963-8111 or jhuber@gorockford.com.

