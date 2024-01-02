Downtown Rockford cornerstone café acquired by investment firm

Coffee generic
Coffee generic(MGN)
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The storied downtown café and meeting place is beginning a new chapter as it transitions from its current ownership to a new management team Tuesday.

Eight Fifteen Capital, an investment firm based in Rockford, has acquired Wired Café.

The investment firm seeks to build upon the legacy of the current ownership and bring a fresh take on the classic coffee shop concept.

When we first started exploring the idea of stepping away from Wired, we were certain that we did not want the business to close. We wanted to continue the legacy. We think the Eight Fifteen Capital family are the perfect people to carry on the legacy. It is a bittersweet moment, but we are so excited for the future of Wired Café. We believe Eight Fifteen can build on what we started, and take it to new heights!

Crystal Douglas (Found and current owner of Wired Café)

Douglas and her two daughters, Maggie and Shanna, will remain in the business for a short period to provide guidance and ensure the organization’s culture is retained in the transition.

The new management team said they want to retain what makes Wired Café special to the community. They also noted that over time there will be changes like expanding the operating hours and hosting community events.

From 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., February 3, Wired Café will host a community celebration to honor the founders and toast to continuing the Wired family legacy.

Copyright 2024 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man and woman pictured were captured on surveillance video Saturday, Dec. 30 at the...
Dixon police look to identify two people after Walmart retail theft
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
First responders shared the crash images via social media on Monday saying no one was hurt...
Two rescued after New Year’s Day rollover in Boone County
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
17-year-old boy critically hurt in Rockford shooting
17-year-old boy critically hurt in Rockford shooting

Latest News

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Kingston car crash sends three to neighboring hospitals
Traffic alert
Traffic delayed after two-vehicle collision on I-90
Larry, Janelle and Ace Blake
Beloit Health System welcomes first baby born at hospital in 2024
Increasing Clouds and Drizzle This Afternoon
Aaron's Tuesday Morning Forecast--1/2/24