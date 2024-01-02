Downtown Rockford cornerstone café acquired by investment firm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The storied downtown café and meeting place is beginning a new chapter as it transitions from its current ownership to a new management team Tuesday.

Eight Fifteen Capital, an investment firm based in Rockford, has acquired Wired Café.

The investment firm seeks to build upon the legacy of the current ownership and bring a fresh take on the classic coffee shop concept.

When we first started exploring the idea of stepping away from Wired, we were certain that we did not want the business to close. We wanted to continue the legacy. We think the Eight Fifteen Capital family are the perfect people to carry on the legacy. It is a bittersweet moment, but we are so excited for the future of Wired Café. We believe Eight Fifteen can build on what we started, and take it to new heights!

Douglas and her two daughters, Maggie and Shanna, will remain in the business for a short period to provide guidance and ensure the organization’s culture is retained in the transition.

The new management team said they want to retain what makes Wired Café special to the community. They also noted that over time there will be changes like expanding the operating hours and hosting community events.

From 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., February 3, Wired Café will host a community celebration to honor the founders and toast to continuing the Wired family legacy.

