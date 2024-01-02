Beloit Health System welcomes first baby born at hospital in 2024

Larry, Janelle and Ace Blake
Larry, Janelle and Ace Blake(Beloit Health System)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Ace Blake was the first baby born this year at Beloit Health System’s Packard Family Care Center.

The baby boy was welcomed at 2:28 a.m., weighing seven pounds, four ounces. Ace was born to parents Larry and Janelle.

The Packard Care Center says it delivered 312 babies in 2023, including three sets of twins.

