Beloit Health System welcomes first baby born at hospital in 2024

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Ace Blake was the first baby born this year at Beloit Health System’s Packard Family Care Center.

The baby boy was welcomed at 2:28 a.m., weighing seven pounds, four ounces. Ace was born to parents Larry and Janelle.

The Packard Care Center says it delivered 312 babies in 2023, including three sets of twins.

Copyright 2024 WIFR. All rights reserved.