80-year old letter delivered to DeKalb family

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A letter from 1943 resurfaces at the DeKalb post office, creating a push on social media to unite the postcard with its intended receiver.

The lost letter is addressed to Louis and Lavena George, who lived on South Sixth street 80 years ago.

A DeKalb post office employee tracked down surviving members of the George family, delivering it to Grace Salazar, who recently moved from Barb City to Portland, OR. Shortly after, another surviving daughter of the Georges, Jeannette, read the letter.

“A message from the past, seemingly showing up out of nowhere, that’s pretty incredible,” said Jeannette. “Everybody was just like, ‘my god’, you know? Gobsmacked, just like, what is this?”

The letter was sent from Louis’ first cousin, sending her condolences to the couple, who had recently lost their daughter, Evelyn, to Cystic Fibrosis.

“I got emotional about it, I mean losing a child is always horrific,” Jeannette said. “It just sort of put me in touch with my parents’ grief and the losses my family went through before I was even born.”

Now, Jeannette says she is more grateful than ever for her family.

“As I get older, I appreciate more and more the extended family, especially my nieces and nephews. I just have more of a sense of continuity of life, of families,” Jeannette said.

Jeannette and Grace are the only two surviving children of Louis and Lavena George. Louis was born in 1911 and Lavena in 1913. The couple married in 1932.

The post office employee who found the letter says the most likely reason for its disappearance was the lack of an address house number.

