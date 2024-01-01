Surfer dies after shark bite, officials say

A surfer was taken to hospital after shark encounter in the waters off Maui’s Paia Bay on...
A surfer was taken to hospital after shark encounter in the waters off Maui’s Paia Bay on Saturday.(No courtesy)
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAIA, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - A 39-year-old surfer died Saturday after suffering a shark bite at Maui’s Paia Bay, the Department of Land and Natural Resources confirmed.

Details on the injuries of Jason Carter oh Haiku were not released.

Maui Fire Department officials say the incident happened about 11 a.m.

A Department of Land and Natural Resources spokesman confirmed about 5:30 p.m. that Carter had died.

Officials said water conditions at the time were “mixed” because of high surf conditions.

The County of Maui posted on its official Instagram that Baldwin Beach Park and Lower Paia Park were closed due to the shark incident.

First responders were patrolling the area on shore and on jet skis, according to Maui Fire Department. Department of Land and Natural Resources officials said shark warning signs are up one mile on either side of the incident site.

The incident is seventh shark encounter in Hawaii waters this year and the first resulting in fatal injuries, according to the agency’s shark incident database.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Investigation (MGN)
Teen taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A wintry mix is expected tonight with snow to follow Sunday for the Rockford area
A wintry mix is expected tonight with snow to follow Sunday for the Rockford area
Louisville Metro Animal Services is working to find a home for the "saddest dog at the shelter."
Animal shelter working to get ‘saddest dog’ adopted
A man was sent to the hospital after a shooting in the 900 block of Acorn Street.
Suspect in custody for shooting at Fairgrounds Park
Flovent is the most common medication used to treat asthma but starting Jan. 1, those who rely...
Rockford health care providers prepare for ‘Flovent’ discontinuation

Latest News

Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...
IceHogs, Admirals end 2023 with a bang with fights, goals in 3rd period
Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...
23 News Update at 10
2024 glasses are displayed ahead of New Year's Eve in Times Square, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in...
New Year’s Eve celebrations roll across Asia, but wars cast a shadow on the start of 2024
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea’s Kim orders military to ‘thoroughly annihilate’ US, South Korea if provoked