Stateline veteran receives home thanks to generous donation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Giving hope to heroes―that’s the idea and inspiration behind Project 4114, an honorary project by local non-profit, Marshmallow’s HOPE.

23 News anchor, Mike Garrigan, talks with the non-profit’s founder about a local Gulf War veteran who will soon have a place of his own to call home.

“I still can’t come over here without giggling or breaking down crying just cause it’s such a big thing,” Brad Scoville said, winner of the project’s veteran home giveaway.

Shortly after turning 19-years-old, the Hononegah grad made a big decision. “I didn’t have much going on so I joined the army,” Brad recalls.

And not much longer after that, he served on the front lines in Desert Storm. “The war broke out while I was in Korea,” Brad tells 23 News.

Then, he was sent to Saudi Arabia. “I’m definitely proud of my four years in the army.”

Nearly three decades after he served his country, he’s receiving the gift of a lifetime. He’s the recipient of the first veteran home giveaway from local non-profit Marshmallow’s HOPE.

Brad says besides the birth of his son, this is the biggest gift he’s ever received.

“You know, we’re changing someone’s life through this and I just, I couldn’t be more grateful for this,” Laura Kane said. She’s the founder and executive director of Marshmallow’s HOPE.

Kane started Marshmallow’s HOPE three years ago. “I started a non profit in honor of my son after he ended his life by suicide,” she says, “We just really wanted to bring light into other people’s darkness.”

The non-profit’s founder eventually shifted her focus to veterans. During a mission trip to Mexico, Kane came up with the idea to gift a home to a veteran living in the stateline.

“We try to encourage these guys to mentor youth (ages) 9 to 19, who are knowingly struggling with suicidal ideations, depression, anxiety so that child becomes that veterans protective factor.”

And with some help from the community, the dream became a reality. “Winnebago County generously donated the home to us,” Kane said. Several local businesses jumped in to help, including Fritz Electric.

“We did this home in honor of two children who died by suicide and Caden Fritz is one of them. And his father is doing all the electrical for us in honor of his son,” Kane tells 23 News.

Marshmallow’s HOPE opened up the giveaway to all veterans willing to fill out an application, and Brad, who was living at a friend’s house in Loves Park, decided to give it a shot.

“His application was the top application from the get go. His story was extremely compelling and beautiful and so we knew he was a deserving individual but we still had a process we had to follow,” Kane says.

That process led to the organizations annual gala, where Brad knew he was one of the two finalists.

Kane says they are still looking for donations to complete the home, like drywall, base boards and doors. The non-profit is also in need of volunteers to help work on the build.

Anyone interested in learning more about Project 4114 or willing to donate time or materials can reach out at www.marshmallowshope.org.

